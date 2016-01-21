(Updates with gross mortgage lending estimate, background)
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON Jan 21 Investors are looking more
urgently for buy-to-let properties in Britain ahead of the
introduction of a tax hike aimed at cooling one engine of the
country's housing market, a survey showed on Thursday.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said
demand for new properties hit a three-month high last month
after finance minister George Osborne announced a higher rate of
tax on the purchase of properties for rental purposes that is
due to take effect in April.
RICS said the increase in demand helped nudge its monthly
house price balance up to +50 from +49 in November, in line with
a Reuters poll of economists, although it remained below a
15-month high reached in August.
The survey's measure of house price expectations reached its
highest level since April 2014 and Simon Rubinsohn, RICS's chief
economist, said a further heating up of the housing market was
likely before April.
"The deadline for the increase has prompted many investors
to bring forward buying decisions this month and contributed to
a general increase in buying activity," Jeremy Leaf, a
London-based property valuer, said in a statement issued by
RICS.
British housing prices have risen sharply over the past two
years, helped by record-low interest rates, a big increase in
employment and a shortage of properties on the market.
Those increases have added to the appeal of buy-to-let for
investors who are often individuals who hold at most a handful
of homes. Buy-to-let accounted for almost one in four house
purchases funded by a mortgage last year, a chunk of the market
unseen in other big economies.
Overall there are nearly 2 million private landlords in
Britain, owning almost 20 percent of homes.
But the government is now trying to put a dampener on the
sector as it tries to help get more people on the property
ladder, one of its main messages to voters.
Osborne announced in a budget statement in November that
buy-to-let investors will have to pay a 3 percentage-point
higher rate of stamp duty than residential buyers from April.
Separate figures released on Thursday showed gross mortgage
lending for 2015 reached its highest level since 2008 at 220
billion pounds ($311 billion), but there were signs of a
slowdown in borrowing by house-buyers going into this year.
Britain's Council of Mortgage Lenders said its figures,
which are not seasonally adjusted, showed gross lending fell
slightly in December.
"Upside potential looks limited over the near-term, as the
supply of existing and new properties on the market remains
weak, and affordability pressures weigh on activity," CML
economist Mohammed Jamei said.
But he said the buy-to-let tax changes were "an added
element of uncertainty", and some RICS members reported that
first-time buyers were holding off in the hope of price falls
after April.
As well as the planned tax increase, the Bank of England is
seeking power to curb lending to the buy-to-let sector.
($1 = 0.7067 pounds)
