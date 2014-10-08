LONDON Oct 9 London house prices fell last
month for the first time in more than three years, and prices
nationwide showed their smallest increase in 15 months, a major
house price survey showed on Thursday.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said prices in
London fell for the first time since January 2011, ending the
longest unbroken run of increases in more than 20 years.
The signs of a cooling in Britain's housing market are
likely to be welcomed by the Bank of England, which earlier this
year warned that Britain's economic recovery would be at risk if
house prices continued to rise far faster than wages.
The RICS national balance slid to +30 for September from a
downwardly revised +39 in August, a much bigger drop than the
easing to +38 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and its
lowest level since June 2013.
"Fading price momentum is more than just a London story,"
RICS said.
The RICS data is based on its members' views on whether
house prices in particular regions have risen or fallen in the
past three months.
Last week data from mortgage lender Nationwide - which is
typically more volatile than the RICS index - showed the first
month-on-month fall in house prices across Britain since April
2013.
Rival lender Halifax said on Wednesday that although prices
rose more rapidly than expected in September, growth looks
likely to moderate going into next year.
British house prices are around 10 percent higher than a
year ago, and house prices in London have risen by more than
twice that.
But RICS said its members did not expect this type of price
rise to continue. Over the next 12 months, they predict prices
will rise 1 percent in London and 2 percent in Britain as a
whole. Over the next five years, it expects average annual price
growth of just under 5 percent.
RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said that the slowdown
in the housing market was "a healthy development".
"Part of this is down to the Bank of England becoming more
vocal about the risks, part of this is down to affordability,
part of this is down to the new mortgage rules and part of this
is down to expectations of higher interest rates," he said.
Earlier this year, the BoE said that further debt-fuelled
rises in house prices could turn into the biggest domestic
threat to Britain's economic recovery, and urged banks to avoid
issuing mortgages worth more than 4.5 times a house buyer's
income.
Another regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, has told
lenders to make closer checks on whether new borrowers can
afford mortgage repayments. Most economists expect the BoE to
start to raise rates early next year.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)