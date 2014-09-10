LONDON, Sept 11 British house prices rose at the
slowest pace in a year during August, according to a survey on
Thursday that suggested speculation about higher interest rates
has dampened buyer confidence.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' monthly house
price balance fell to +40 last month, its lowest level since
last August, and falling short of forecasts for +47 in a Reuters
poll of economists. July was revised down slightly to +48.
Agreed sales fell for the first time since September 2012
and there was a second consecutive fall in buyer inquiries.
"Some of the momentum has come out of the housing market of
late reflecting in part concerns over a likely rise in the cost
of borrowing at some point in the not too distant future," said
Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday the
Bank of England may start to raise interest rates next spring if
the labour market continued to recover from the financial
crisis.
The RICS survey of chartered surveyors added to evidence
that London's housing market is cooling off after fervent price
growth earlier this year. The London house price balance eased
to +9 in August from +11.
"There are signs that the London market is gradually moving
onto a more sustainable footing with a modest increase in the
number of instructions coming through slowly helping to create a
better balance with demand, and in the process, taking the edge
off price gains," Rubinsohn said.
Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments
on Wednesday predicted a return to "more normal" trends in
Britain's housing market.
Other surveys paint a mixed picture of the housing market,
which Carney has described as the biggest domestic threat to
Britain's economy.
Mortgage lender Halifax on Monday said house prices barely
rose in August, while official data last week showed mortgage
approvals dipped in July.
But another major mortgage lender, Nationwide, last week
said house prices surged 0.8 percent in August, far outstripping
forecasts.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams)