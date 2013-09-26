LONDON, Sept 26 The Bank of England said on
Thursday it has been asked by Britain's government to make
annual assessments of the "Help to Buy" programme, which seeks
to ease access to mortgages and boost the housing market.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee, which was originally
due to advise on the plan after three years, will advise whether
a price cap for properties covered by the programme and fees
charged to lenders are appropriate, a spokesman for the Bank
said.
A second stage of the "Help to Buy" programme is due to
begin in January. It will assist buyers who might be unable to
afford a down payment on a property. Critics of the scheme have
said it risks fuelling an unsustainable rise in house prices.
No one was immediately available for comment at the British
Treasury.