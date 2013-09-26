LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's Finance Minister
George Osborne has asked the Bank of England to play a bigger
role in ensuring that his controversial "Help to Buy" housing
programme does not cause a new property boom.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee will make annual
assessments of the plan, starting next September, the Treasury
and the central bank said on Thursday.
The committee had been due to advise on the suitability of
extending Help to Buy only after its first three years of
operation.
The FPC will also advise whether a price cap for properties
covered by the programme and fees charged to lenders are
appropriate.
Help to Buy was originally launched to help buyers of new
properties and a second, potentially much bigger phase is due to
begin in January. It will assist buyers who might otherwise be
unable to afford a down payment on a home. Up to 12 billion
pounds ($19.20 billion) of government guarantees could spur as
much as 130 billion pounds of new mortgages.
Since the second stage of the plan was announced in March,
Britain's housing market has shown signs of recovery, especially
in London, where prices have jumped by about 10 percent from 12
months ago.
Critics of the scheme have said it risks fuelling an
unsustainable rise in house prices. Britain's Business Minister
Vince Cable has expressed his concerns about the programme.
Properties worth up to 600,000 pounds would be eligible for
the Help to Buy as announced in March. Some critics have said
that lowering the ceiling would help lessen the programme's
impact on properties in London where prices are highest.
Earlier this week, the FPC said it would be vigilant about
risks from coming from the housing sector but said it saw no
danger signs for the time being.