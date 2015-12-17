LONDON Dec 17 Britain's government proposed on
Thursday that the Bank of England be given powers to regulate
the mortgages extended to small investors buying rental
property.
The BoE can already limit lending for residential mortgages,
and has asked the government for power to intervene in the
rapidly growing buy-to-let sector, which finance minister George
Osborne has said he is likely to approve.
As part of a public consultation before the powers are
passed into law, the government asked if the central bank should
be able to cap the maximum loan-to-value ratio for buy-to-let
mortgages, as well as debt servicing costs relative to rents.
The consultation will continue until March 11.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)