LONDON, March 4 Nearly 200 million pounds ($307
million) of money believed to be the proceeds of foreign
corruption has been spent on British properties since 2004 and
that amount is probably just the tip of the iceberg, a campaign
group said.
Transparency International urged Britain to toughen its
money-laundering rules by requiring information on the ownership
of holding companies in offshore tax havens if they are used to
buy residential or commercial property.
"There is growing evidence that the UK property market has
become a safe haven for corrupt capital stolen from around the
world, facilitated by the laws which allow UK property to be
owned by secret offshore companies," said Robert Barrington,
executive director of Transparency International UK.
British police investigated the purchases of properties
worth more than 180 million pounds over the past 10 years
because they suspected the money was the proceeds of
corruption, the anti-corruption watchdog said.
Seventy-five percent of those purchases involved offshore
secrecy to hide the identity of the buyers, it said.
Transparency International said the true scale of the
problem was likely be much larger, since the United Nations
estimates only 1 percent of laundered money is ever detected.
Over 36,000 properties in London -- where prices have soared
in recent years -- are held by companies in offshore tax havens,
38 percent of them in British Virgin Islands, it said.
Almost one in 10 properties in the central London borough of
Westminster and 7.3 percent of properties in Kensington &
Chelsea were owned by companies registered in an offshore
secrecy jurisdiction, it said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has sought to lead a
global crackdown on money laundering and tax evasion. His
government has proposed new laws to require a public register of
the true ownership of UK-registered companies, but that
requirement does not extend to offshore companies.
A spokesman for Britain's Department for Business said the
government was committed to tackling illicit financial flows and
the misuse of companies and it was trying to encourage countries
outside the European Union, such as overseas tax havens, to
change their rules, too.
