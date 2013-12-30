LONDON Dec 30 Britons were less inclined to use
savings to pay down mortgage debt in the third quarter, data
showed on Monday, adding to signs of improving consumer
confidence as house prices rise and the job market recovers.
Homeowners put 10.4 billion pounds of equity into their
homes in the quarter, the Bank of England figures showed - more
than two billion pounds less than in the previous quarter and
the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2009.
Britons have paid down their mortgages on a net basis for
the past four years, reversing the trend towards higher debt
levels that dominated from late 1999 until the financial crisis.
Borrowing against the rising value of property was a key
driver of the consumer boom of the last decade, and while the
Bank of England may welcome a return of that "feelgood" factor,
it will be wary of a recovery that is heavily reliant on
household spending and cheap credit.
Data earlier this month showed households saved just 5.4
percent of their disposable income in the third quarter, down
from 6.2 percent in the second. Household spending, meanwhile,
rose an annual 2.5 percent, faster than growth in the economy
overall.
Keeping property price gains in check without crimping
growth in the rest of the economy is shaping up to be the
biggest challenge facing the central bank in 2014.
While inflation in the broader economy has come within a
whisker of the BoE's 2 percent target, house prices are rising
six times as fast in the capital and almost four times as fast
nationwide.