LONDON Nov 6 British house prices are rising at
their fastest annual rate in more than three years, mortgage
lender Halifax reported on Wednesday, confirming a trend in the
market that is giving some support to economic growth.
Halifax said average house prices in the three months to
October were 6.9 percent higher than a year earlier compared to
a 6.2 percent rise the month before, the biggest annual increase
since May 2010 and in line with market forecasts.
Last week rival mortgage lender Nationwide reported a 5.8
percent annual rise in house prices for October, the biggest
since July 2010.
Halifax said that in October alone, house prices rose by 0.7
percent, stronger than the 0.4 percent recorded in September but
slower than the 0.9 percent forecast by economists.
"Low interest rates, and higher consumer confidence
supported by the increasing evidence that a sustainable economic
recovery may now be underway, are helping to increase housing
demand," said Halifax economist Martin Ellis.
Ellis said demand was also being bolstered by the
government's Help to Buy and Funding for Lending programmes,
which offer cheap finance to lenders and high loan-to-value
mortgages to homebuyers.
Last month Bank of England governor Mark Carney said more
housing market activity and consumer spending were driving the
economic rebound that Britain's economy has enjoyed since the
start of the year.
Purchasing managers' surveys for the services and
construction sectors released earlier this week also showed
firms reporting stronger housing activity as being behind a
strengthening in growth to multi-year highs.
Many economists have worried that the government's housing
support scheme risks creating a bubble in house prices,
particularly in areas such as London where prices are rising
rapidly. However, across Britain as a whole, house prices as
measured by Halifax are well below their 2008 peak.
"Nevertheless, there is a mounting danger that house prices
could really take off over the coming months, especially if
already significantly improving housing market activity ... is
lifted appreciably further by the 'Help to Buy' mortgage
guarantee scheme," said Howard Archer, an economist at IHS
Global Insight.
"It is therefore of vital importance that policymakers
closely monitor the situation and are prepared to act quickly
and decisively if signs of the housing market overheating become
increasingly widespread and pronounced," he said.
The Bank of England has said it will raise record-low
interest rates only if other tools at its disposal to curb a
housing bubble - such as tweaking capital rules for banks - fail
to work.