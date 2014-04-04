LONDON, April 4 UK house prices saw their
biggest fall in nearly two years in March, mortgage lender
Halifax said on Friday, potentially easing concerns that the
housing market may be overheating.
British house prices fell 1.1 percent in March from an
slightly upwardly revised 2.5 percent in February - the biggest
fall since April 2012.
Housing, buoyed by record low interest rates and government
schemes, has been a key engine of Britain's surprisingly fast
recovery. Bank of England officials have said they are vigilant
about momentum in the market.
Other data this week also suggested that the housing market
might cooling off a bit.
But figures from Halifax showed the market was still growing
at a rapid pace on a year-on-year basis. House prices jumped 8.7
percent in the three months to March compared with the same
period a year earlier - its biggest rise since October 2007. In
February, it rose 7.9 percent by the same comparison.
"Housing demand continues to be supported by an improving
economic outlook, growth in employment, rising consumer
confidence and low interest rates," Stephen Noakes, mortgages
director at Halifax said.
