LONDON, Sept 8 British house prices barely rose
during August, according to a survey from mortgage lender
Halifax on Monday that added to other signs of moderation in the
housing market.
House prices edged up 0.1 percent in August, slowing sharply
from 1.2 percent in July, Halifax said. Prices rose 9.7 percent
on an annual basis in the three months to August, slower than
July's 10.2 percent gain.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual growth of
9.9 percent.
"There are some signs of an improvement in housing supply,
both in terms of more second-hand properties coming onto the
market and increased numbers of new homes," said Martin Ellis,
housing economist at Halifax.
The number of new homes completed in England between April
and June rose by 7 percent compared with the same period last
year, Halifax said citing industry data.
But it also noted signs of shortages of supplies and skilled
labour which could hold back the pace of house-building.
The Bank of England has identified the housing market as the
biggest domestic risk to Britain's economic recovery and has
taken steps to avoid a big run-up in risky mortgage debt. The
BoE says it expects it can control the housing market without
having to raise interest rates.
Several measures of the housing market have suggested a
slowing in the pace of price growth although lender Nationwide
said on Aug. 29 that its survey showed house prices jumped by a
surprisingly strong 0.8 percent in August from July.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; Editing by Toby
Chopra)