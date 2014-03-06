By Andy Bruce
LONDON, March 6 British house prices jumped
sharply in February, rising at the fastest monthly pace since
May 2009, mortgage lender Halifax reported on Thursday.
Halifax said house prices rose 2.4 percent in February
compared with a 1.1 percent rise in January, far outstripping a
Reuters poll consensus for a 0.7 percent gain.
House prices in the three months to January were 7.9 percent
higher than a year earlier, compared with 7.2 percent in
January.
Halifax said an improved economic outlook, falling
unemployment and better confidence had boosted demand, but
pressure on household finances and below-inflation growth in
earnings would constrain the rise of house prices.
"While the strength of house prices is not yet a serious
concern outside of London, it is something that needs to be
closely monitored given that a number of recent data and surveys
have indicated that the strength in house prices is becoming
more widespread," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global
Insight.
He expects house prices will rise around 8 percent in 2014,
but added that Thursday's survey suggests that could be a
conservative forecast.
A survey from mortgage lender Nationwide last Friday showed
the rate of house price growth slowed in February, in contrast
with Thursday's Halifax survey. However, the annual pace of
growth was the biggest in nearly four years.
Halifax's measure of quarterly house price growth showed a
2.1 percent rise over December through February.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said the BoE is
monitoring the housing market closely, and pointed to levels of
activity that are still below the historic average.
Concerns about the rapid rise of the housing market prompted
the Bank of England to announce in November that it would scrap
the part of its Funding-for-Lending Scheme that supports
mortgage lending.
But the market is still underpinned by low interest rates
and the government's Help-to-Buy mortgage guarantee programme.
The BoE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged on
Thursday after its March meeting, with interest rates still at a
record low 0.5 percent.
Carney and other officials face lawmakers next Tuesday and
the strength of the housing market will likely feature.
Most BoE policymakers have said the housing market is not
overheating right now, although Monetary Policy Committee member
Martin Weale has said he is worried house prices are "very
elevated".