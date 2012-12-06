LONDON Dec 6 British house prices rose more
strongly than expected in November, but are still lower than a
year ago and likely to remain broadly unchanged in 2013,
mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday.
Halifax said prices rose 1.0 percent, faster than the 0.2
percent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters and
after a smaller than previously reported 0.1 percent decline in
October.
Prices in the three months to November were 1.3 percent
lower than a year ago.
Halifax economist Martin Ellis said a new Bank of England
scheme to boost lending appeared to be helping the housing
market.
"There are signs that the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS)
is helping to reduce mortgage rates and may be contributing to
the recent pick-up in mortgage approvals. The FLS should help to
ease credit constraints, resulting in some improvement in
mortgage availability in 2013," he said.