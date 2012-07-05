LONDON, July 5 British house prices rose
unexpectedly in June, though the housing market is likely to
hold broadly steady in the remainder of 2012, mortgage lender
Halifax said on Thursday.
Halifax said house prices rose by 1 percent in June,
confounding economists' forecasts for a 0.2 percent decline.
House prices in May rose by 0.4 percent, a downward revision
from an originally reported 0.5 percent.
In the three months to June compared with a year ago, prices
fell by 0.5 percent, beating forecasts for a 0.8 percent
decline.
Halifax economist Martin Ellis said that low levels of
mortgage payments relative to income and recent increases in
employment may have helped support house prices so far this
year.
"We expect little change in prices and sales over the
remainder of the year provided that the UK's economic outlook
does not deteriorate significantly," he said.