LONDON Feb 6 British house prices dipped on the
month in January but posted their first annual rise in more than
two years, helped by a central bank scheme aimed at boosting
lending, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.
Halifax said prices dropped 0.2 percent last month in line
with economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll and after a
downwardly revised 1 percent gain in December.
However, prices in the three months to January were 1.3
percent higher than a year ago, slightly undershooting
forecasts. That was the first such rise since October 2010.
"The Funding for Lending scheme has helped lenders to lower
interest rates and improve availability in the past few months,"
Halifax economist Martin Ellis said. "This is likely to have
been a factor contributing to the pick-up in both home sales and
prices."
But he added that sluggish economic growth and pressures on
household finances were expected to constrain demand for housing
in coming months.
"Overall, we expect continuing broad stability in house
prices nationally in 2013," he said.