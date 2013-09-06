LONDON, Sept 6 British house prices rose 5.4
percent in the three months to August from a year earlier, the
biggest annual rise since June 2010, mortgage lender Halifax
said on Friday.
But there were some signs that the pace of increase was
slowing with house prices up 0.4 percent in August alone. This
was less than economists had forecast and slower than July's 0.9
percent rise, which was aided by an improving economy and
government schemes to aid house purchases.
"Relatively modest economic growth and below inflation rises
in earnings are likely to act as a brake on the market. Overall,
house prices are expected to rise gradually over the remainder
of the year," said Halifax housing economist Martin Ellis.