LONDON Nov 6 British house prices in the three months to October were 6.9 percent higher than a year earlier, broadly in line with market expectatations, a monthly survey from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

Prices in October alone rose by 0.7 percent, faster than the 0.4 percent recorded in September but slower than the 0.9 percent forecast by economists.

"Low interest rates, and higher consumer confidence supported by the increasing evidence that a sustainable economic recovery may now be underway, are helping to increase housing demand," said Halifax economist Martin Ellis.