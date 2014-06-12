By Andy Bruce
LONDON, June 12 British business minister Vince
Cable on Thursday urged the Bank of England on clamp down on
mortgages with high loan-to-income ratios to stop booming house
prices from harming the economy.
Speaking ahead of keynote annual addresses to London's
financial community by finance minister George Osborne and Bank
of England Governor Mark Carney, Cable said he was "concerned"
about rising house prices.
Cable said experience of previous housing booms showed that
mortgage loans of around 3-3.5 times people's incomes were seen
as stable, and that he was "appalled" to see some banks lending
as much as five times income.
"This is the key area that Bank of England has got to
operate into and make sure that this boom in house prices,
particularly in the south of England, doesn't destabilise the
whole economy," Cable told BBC Radio's Today programme.
Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
both said recently that for loans over 500,000 pounds
($839,500), they will no longer give mortgages of more than four
times a borrower's income.
Last week, the International Monetary Fund urged Britain to
take steps to cool the housing market, and figures from the
Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on Thursday showed
house prices rose faster than expected in May.
Data from mortgage lender Halifax last week showed house
prices rose at the fastest annual rate in more than six years in
May.
While tougher rules for London's currency trading hub will
be high on the agenda at Thursday's Mansion House speeches, BoE
Governor Carney may touch on measures to reduce risks to the
economy from rising house prices.
The BoE meets next week to finalise a twice-yearly report on
financial stability, and is expected to consider tighter curbs
on mortgage lending.
But views differ among policymakers on the importance of
rising house prices as a risk to Britain's financial stability.
BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent, who in July will become
deputy governor, said on Wednesday the housing market upturn
bears little resemblance to the debt-fuelled booms of the past,
adding that it was more important to watch leverage rather than
prices.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
