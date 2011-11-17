LONDON Nov 17 Britain is set to announce
a mortgage guarantee scheme for first-time home buyers, aiming
to support the property market where activity is languishing at
near-record low levels due to fears over the economy.
British media reported that finance minister George Osborne
would include a form of mortgage indemnity guarantees in his
autumn statement on Nov. 29, when he is due to present new
measures to support the struggling economy.
A Treasury spokesman declined to discuss "speculation" ahead
of the autumn statement.
The Home Builders Federation said it had been talking to the
government for months on behalf of the industry to find ways to
get lenders to lend at realistic rates.
A source close to the discussions said an agreement could be
announced as soon as next Monday.
"Housebuilders and government put a percentage of the sale
price into a pot, such that if a person defaults, the lender is
insured and this will insure that lenders lend at 95 percent
loan-to-value," the source said.
A mortgage indemnity guarantee would reduce the risk on
mortgages where borrowers put down a small deposit and would
protect lenders if homeowners fell into negative equity.
If a home had to be sold for less than its mortgage value,
the lender could claim on the guarantee.
The aim is to allow potential buyers to access mortgages
with just a 5 percent deposit and still get a good rate, rather
than the current average deposit for first-time buyers, which is
running at 20 percent.
Earlier this month, the Council for Mortgage Lenders said
British mortgage repossessions had risen slightly in the three
months to September compared with the previous quarter.
Mortgages at up to 95 per cent loan-to-value are still
available but are much harder to obtain than before the credit
crunch hit. Loans that are available also command much higher
borrowing rates due to the higher risk of borrowers falling into
negative equity but also because banks are required to hold
more capital against low deposit mortgages.
