By Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken
LONDON, May 30 Britain's property market showed
signs of a small bounce-back in April, with Bank of England data
showing mortgage approvals rising to their highest since
January, but broader lending figures suggested the overall
economy remained weak.
Britain's economy is struggling to emerge from its second
recession since the financial crisis with confidence hurt by the
turmoil in the euro zone, and BoE policymaker Paul Fisher warned
on Wednesday that it was impossible to rule out a break-up of
the currency bloc.
Mortgage approvals numbered 51,823 in April, Bank of England
data showed, up from 51,067 in March and well above analysts'
forecasts. Net mortgage lending grew by 1.139 billion pounds,
also above expectations and the biggest increase since January.
"There appears to be a very, very slow thaw going on in the
housing market," said BNP Paribas economist David Tinsley.
Nonetheless, the figures are well below their pre-financial
crisis levels, and in real terms property prices are still
around 25 percent lower, with most economists forecasting them
to remain broadly flat or slightly lower.
Any improvement is largely confined to London's property
market, which is buoyed by foreign demand, as conditions outside
the capital remain challenging.
British real estate developers Telford Homes and
St. Modwen said the residential property market in
London and the south-east of England remained robust and would
underpin their growth in 2012.
The British housing market is also vulnerable to a hit from
a deterioration in the euro zone, the stability of which is
threatened by worries about Spain's banking system and
uncertainty over Greek elections next month.
"We expect house prices to fall by around 3 percent by the
end of 2012," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global
Insight. "The risk that house prices could fall even more than
this is currently being lifted by the increased downside risks
to the UK economic outlook, particularly coming from the
situation in Greece/euro zone."
This danger was reinforced by the BoE's executive director
for markets, Paul Fisher, who told the Leicester Mercury
newspaper that businesses should be aware of the dangers posed
by the euro zone debt crisis.
"No one is trying to anticipate a euro break-up, but you
just can't rule it out," he said.
Concerns about Britain's stuttering economy and turmoil in
its biggest trading partner, the single-currency area, weighed
heavily on consumers' minds, with Britons repaying a net 118
million pounds on their credit cards in April - the biggest net
repayment since August 2006.
Overall net lending - which includes mortgages as well as
consumer credit - rose by 1.407 billion pounds, less than the
1.728 billion pound increase in March.
Consumer credit grew by just 268 million pounds, down from
741 million pounds in March, suggesting that the retail sector
is likely to remain under pressure, despite Tuesday's relatively
upbeat news from the Confederation of British Industry.