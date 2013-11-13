LONDON Nov 13 Britons taking advantage of the
government's offer of help to enter the housing market are
buying within their means and the government is confident the
pre-crisis reckless bank lending is a thing of the past, the new
housing minister said.
The government put housing at the heart of its policies for
the 2015 general election when it offered to provide and
guarantee loans to struggling housebuyers in a scheme that has
been heavily criticised by the International Monetary Fund,
industry players and politicians.
"What I've been very confident about is not only have we got
a way of stimulating the housing market ... but the banks know
we will not tolerate the reckless lending in the past," said
Kris Hopkins, a Conservative party member who took over as
housing minister in the October government reshuffle.
The Help to Buy scheme which allows purchasers to buy homes
priced up to 600,000 pounds, has been accused of fuelling house
price inflation and has drawn warnings that it could restart the
trend of unbridled bank mortgage lending that contributed to the
2008 financial crisis.
The scheme has been particularly helpful to the
housebuilding sector, where companies such as Persimmon
and Barratt Developments have all reported strong
trading and profit jumps on the back of increased buyer
activity.
Chancellor George Osborne has since asked the Bank of
England to make annual checks on the impact of the programme,
which has seen more than 2,000 home buyers obtain mortgages in
the first month of its broader operation.
"The media is obsessed with a bubble but what we're talking
about is a small number of hot spots in London," Hopkins told
Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday, "We've not seen
anything like the out-of-control situation that we last found
ourselves in in 2008.
"It's the Help to Buy scheme for the whole of the country
and if you want to get on to the housing ladder at the moment
then we need to have those variables," he said of the 600,000
pound threshold.
"If you actually look at the mortgages that people have
taken out, the average is actually 155,000 pounds per house...
People are actually buying and getting their mortages within
their ability to pay," he added.
Asked about reports that the government is considering
slapping capital gains tax on foreign property investors in
December, Hopkins declined to comment saying that taxation was a
matter for Osborne.
Overseas buyers have spent millions on London property over
the past few years, lured by the city's safe-haven allure and
favourable exchange rates, which has stirred some concerns among
Britons that they are being priced out of the city.
"What I would say is that this is an international city, it
works by international trade and we're actively encouraging
investment," Hopkins said.
"And if you look at the figures in the relation to the
number of houses that have been bought (by overseas investors)
it's marginal compared with the rest of housing activity. So we
shouldn't get obsessed with this activity."