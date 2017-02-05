LONDON Feb 5 Britain's housing market is too
dependent on large homebuilders, housing minister Gavin Barwell
said on Sunday, speaking ahead of the launch of the government's
latest attempt to fix a chronic shortage of new homes.
The government has previously said it wanted to build a
million homes between 2015 and 2020 but, even with plans to
incentivise developers and build 17 new towns and villages, it
is behind schedule.
It will publish details of a new strategy, billed as a major
shake-up of the planning and construction system, on Tuesday.
"We desperately need more homes and we're too dependent at
the moment on a small number of large developers and we need to
look at all the things that we can do to get more people
involved in building new housing," Barwell told the BBC.
Last month, Briain's biggest housebuilder Barratt
said it might build fewer homes in the current financial year
and that high land prices have hit the number of properties
completed in London.
Persimmon, the second largest, has said it would
continue to buy land for future developments but uncertainty
created by Britain's exit from the European Union might affect
its decision making.
Bovis Homes has warned on profit because it failed to
complete the number of homes it expected at the end of 2016.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)