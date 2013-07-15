French polling watchdog warns over Russian news agency's election report
* U.S. intelligence chief sees Russian interference in French vote
LONDON, July 15 Private rental homes are too expensive for lower-income families in one third of Britain, with 1.3 million families incurring unaffordable housing costs, a report released on Monday shows.
Low to middle income families are increasingly turning to the private rental sector, as they are unable to pay for deposits to buy their own home or cannot access social housing, the report by the Resolution Foundation think tank said.
A typical lower-income couple with one child and net income of 22,000 pounds ($33,300) is unable to rent a two-bedroom home for 35 percent or less of their income - a widely accepted definition of affordability - in one third of local authority areas across Britain, the report said.
* U.S. intelligence chief sees Russian interference in French vote
MOSCOW, April 2 Police in Moscow detained more than 20 anti-corruption protesters who took to the streets on Sunday in a follow-up of last week's large-scale demonstrations in the Russian capital, according to a Reuters witness.
LONDON, April 2 Credit Suisse has taken out adverts in British Sunday newspapers stressing a zero-tolerance policy on tax evasion, as the Swiss bank tries to limit any damage to its reputation from raids on three of its offices.