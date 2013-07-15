LONDON, July 15 Private rental homes are too expensive for lower-income families in one third of Britain, with 1.3 million families incurring unaffordable housing costs, a report released on Monday shows.

Low to middle income families are increasingly turning to the private rental sector, as they are unable to pay for deposits to buy their own home or cannot access social housing, the report by the Resolution Foundation think tank said.

A typical lower-income couple with one child and net income of 22,000 pounds ($33,300) is unable to rent a two-bedroom home for 35 percent or less of their income - a widely accepted definition of affordability - in one third of local authority areas across Britain, the report said.

To see full report: www.resolutionfoundation.org/publications/home-truths-how-affordable-housing-britains-ordina/