* Scheme designed to help homebuyers with small deposits
* Many lenders hesitant despite lure of capital relief
* Critics view scheme as pre-election gamble
By Christina Fincher
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain will on Tuesday launch a
much debated programme to help people buy their own homes and
set out the small print it hopes will persuade more of the
country's big banks to take part.
RBS and Lloyds, both of which are
part-owned by the government, have said they will start
marketing state-backed "Help to Buy" mortgages this week.
Smaller lenders Virgin Money and Aldermore have also agreed to
sign up.
But talks with other big lenders have gone down to the wire.
Banks such as Barclays and HSBC want to
see how much capital they must set aside to cover loans to
homebuyers who may put down deposits of as little as 5 percent.
Prime Minister David Cameron and his finance minister George
Osborne brought forward the launch of the programme to this week
from its original start date in January.
They dismiss concerns that the programme will fuel a
boom-bust cycle in British housing. They say it will help people
who have been frozen out of the property market by the big
deposits sought by banks which remain wary after the financial
crisis.
Critic says the plan was rushed out to give the government a
boost ahead of a 2015 general election, just as former
Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher reaped the
popularity of a programme to allow people to buy homes they
rented from local authorities in the 1980s.
The opposition Labour party says Help to Buy will not fix
the fundamental problem of low levels of housebuilding.
"Unless George Osborne acts now to build more affordable
homes, as we have urged, then soaring prices risk making it even
harder for first-time buyers to get on the housing ladder," said
Labour lawmaker and finance spokesman Chris Leslie.
How popular the scheme will be will depend largely on how
regulators view the state guarantee. The government is prepared
to run up a liability of up to 12 billion pounds ($19.30
billion) - enough to support 130 billion pounds of new mortgage
lending. But take-up could be much lower than that.
The main attraction for lenders will be the ability to offer
high loan-to-value mortgages without tying up punitive amounts
of capital. Most attention on Tuesday will focus on an
announcement from Bank of England regulators, expected around
0600 GMT, on how they will require banks to treat the mortgages.
"The key factor will be capital relief," said Matthew
Pointon, a housing economist at Capital Economics.
In exchange for the guarantee, the government will charge a
fee of up to 0.9 percent of the loan's value. This is designed
to cover any losses to the taxpayer, if borrowers default, and
to comply with European Union state aid rules.
The scheme was first announced in March when Britain's
housing market and its economy looked in need of help. Since
then, property prices have jumped - particularly in London -
leading to fears the scheme could cause a new bubble.
A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
showed on Tuesday that British house prices rose at the fastest
rate in 11 years in September and sales hit a four-year high.
A cross-party committee in parliament, which has criticised
the scheme in the past, said it remained concerned. "Mistakes
could distort the housing market or carry threats to financial
stability," the Treasury Select Committee said on Tuesday.