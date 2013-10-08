LONDON Oct 8 The British government said fees
for lenders participating in its flagship mortgage guarantee
scheme would range from 0.28 percent to 0.9 percent of loan
value, depending on the size of the deposit.
The fees are designed to cover any losses to the taxpayer
and to comply with European Union state aid rules.
Under the scheme, the government will guarantee up to 15
percent of a mortgage, helping people who in recent years have
been unable to get on the property ladder because they lack the
high deposits that lenders require.
The Treasury said the one-off fee for an 80-85 percent
loan-to-value mortgage would be 0.28 percent, that for an 85-90
percent loan-to-value-mortgage would be 0.46 percent and the fee
for a 90-95 percent loan-to-value mortgage would be 0.9 percent.