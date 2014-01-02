LONDON Jan 2 Over 6,000 people have applied for
mortgages under the British government's Help to Buy scheme in
its first three months, which if approved would amount to 910
million pounds ($1.5 billion) in loans, Prime Minister David
Cameron announced on Thursday.
Presented by the government as a bold policy to help
aspiring home-owners gain a foothold on the property ladder
while stimulating house-building, the scheme has raised concerns
among critics that it could fuel a property bubble.
"In less than three months, the scheme has already helped
thousands of people. I want to see that continue in 2014 and for
Help to Buy to help thousands more realise their dream of home
ownership," Cameron said in a statement.
British lenders provided 45,044 mortgages for home purchases
in November, more than in any month since December 2009, data
from the British Bankers Association showed last week.
The Bank of England, which collects fuller data about the
British mortgage market, said in November that lenders had
approved 67,701 mortgages in October, a six-year high, although
still below the pre-crisis average of about 90,000.
The BoE in November unexpectedly said it was ending its own
incentives for banks to provide mortgages as part of the
separate Funding for Lending scheme, which would instead focus
exclusively on lending to businesses.
BoE Governor Mark Carney warned in December that Britain's
housing market had a history of moving "from stall speed to warp
speed", and one of the BoE's biggest challenges is keeping
prices under control without holding back the rest of the
economy.
The Bank and economists have also been concerned that the
recovery relies too heavily on household consumption.
Data last month showed UK house prices rose 5.5 percent in
the year to October, with London prices 12 percent higher.
Cameron and finance minister George Osborne, both from the
Conservative Party which leads the coalition government, have
dismissed concerns about Help to Buy, which they say helps
people with sufficient incomes to meet monthly repayments but
who cannot afford the hefty deposits demanded by banks.
But Business Secretary Vince Cable, of junior coalition
partner the Liberal Democrats, said last week the government
should review the scheme in light of changing circumstances
since it was conceived.
Cable spoke of a boom in house prices which he warned risk
making large parts of London affordable only for wealthy
foreigners and bankers.
Barclays and Santander banks are expected to launch mortgage
products supported by Help to Buy later this month, joining RBS
and the Halifax unit of the Lloyds Banking Group that have been
involved since the start, and other participating retail banks.