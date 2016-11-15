LONDON Nov 15 Britain should set up an independent housing commission and review flagship government programmes to help boost home ownership, according to a review led by the CEO of one of the country's biggest housebuilders.

Successive administrations have failed to keep up with housing demand, especially in London and the south east, leading to a lack of affordable homes in many urban areas, especially for first-time buyers.

The Redfern review, led by the Chief Executive of Taylor Wimpey and commissioned by the opposition Labour Party's housing spokesman, said the rate of home ownership fell from a peak of 70.9 percent in England in the early 2000s to 63.6 percent in 2014/15.

An independent body would look into the reasons behind price trends and make recommendations on the impact of policy changes to help meet future demand.

"We must focus on supporting today's younger generation and creating a genuine long-term housing strategy independent of short-term party politics if we are to improve the position in a sustainable way for future generations," Pete Redfern said.

The report said that schemes such as the 'Help to Buy' equity loan, which allows househunters to pay smaller deposits to buy property, should be focused exclusively on first-time buyers to reduce the inflationary impact on prices.

But it cautioned that a stable strategy was needed to deliver more homes and the June 23 vote to leave the European Union showed that policy can easily be derailed.

"In an area of long-term infrastructure investment like housing, this can only be avoided by establishing and sticking to key principles rather than succumbing to kneejerk reactions in our policy approach," the report said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)