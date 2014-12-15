LONDON Dec 15 Asking prices for homes on sale
in Britain posted the largest monthly fall on record in December
but are likely to rise by between 4 and 5 percent next year,
property website Rightmove said on Monday.
The 3.3 percent drop took prices of property coming onto the
market to an average of 258,424 pounds ($405,907) this month,
according to Rightmove's House Price Index.
Britain's housing market still seems to be heading for
further price gains next year, Rightmove said, even after its
strong recovery lost some momentum in recent months due to
meagre wage growth and tighter mortgage regulation.
Asking prices in 2014 rose by 7 percent for the year and
Rightmove said it expected growth to continue in 2015, although
at a slower pace.
Further price growth is likely to be driven by a shortage of
homes for sale in popular locations and a shake-up of Britain's
taxes on house purchases that was introduced by finance minister
George Osborne this month and will mean lower so-called stamp
duties for most home-buyers.
England's South East, East and South West regions will
outperform the north in 2015, Rightmove predicted, but it said
the outlook was weaker for London which was unlikely to lead the
price rises as it did in 2014.
Similarly, property firm Hamptons International predicted
house prices across England and Wales would rise by 4 percent
next year but growth in London will lag behind at 1.5 percent.
($1 = 0.6367 pounds)
