LONDON Oct 29 The number of new homes
registered in Britain slipped during the third quarter compared
with a year ago, according to a survey that adds to mixed
signals about the supply of new homes amid renewed house price
pressure.
The National House Building Council said on Thursday that
new home registrations, which take place at least three weeks
before building starts, fell to 36,219 from 36,955 in the third
quarter a year ago -- a 2 percent drop.
With house prices and mortgage approvals on the rise again
after weakening through much of 2014, the supply of new homes is
a hot political topic in Britain.
Official data this week showed construction output suffered
its biggest contraction in three years in the July-September
period, dragging on British economic growth.
The NHBC said public sector new home registrations accounted
for the steepest fall in third quarter, which it linked to
housing associations holding back on developments in light of
welfare reforms and a cap on how much they can raise rents.
Last year saw the highest number of new housing
registrations since 2007, and figures so far this year suggest
2014's total is on track to be beaten.
Total new home registrations for the first six months of
2015 were up 14 percent compared with the same point in 2014,
and for 2015 so far total 117,525.
"Despite the marginal drop in housing registrations this
quarter, 2015 is still promising to be a strong year for new
housing growth in the UK," said NHBC chief executive Mike
Quinton.
A survey of British construction companies from Markit/CIPS
reported increased housebuilding during September, in contrast
with the downbeat official data.
The NHBC report precedes a batch of housing market releases
on Thursday, with the Nationwide house price index due at 0700
GMT, followed by Bank of England mortgage approvals data at 0930
GMT.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)