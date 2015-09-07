LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday it will study the mortgage market, looking at how new, tougher rules are being implemented and affect the ability to buy a home.

The inability of many young people to afford their own home as become a major political issue in Britain.

Christopher Woolard, the FCA's director of competition, said that Britain's housing market posed challenges and "everyone seems to be in agreement that something not only needs to be done, but that our response must incorporate lessons from the past". (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)