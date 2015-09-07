BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday it will study the mortgage market, looking at how new, tougher rules are being implemented and affect the ability to buy a home.
The inability of many young people to afford their own home as become a major political issue in Britain.
Christopher Woolard, the FCA's director of competition, said that Britain's housing market posed challenges and "everyone seems to be in agreement that something not only needs to be done, but that our response must incorporate lessons from the past". (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.