(Adds more detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said on Monday it will study the mortgage market
from early 2016, looking at how new, tougher rules are being
implemented and affect the ability to buy a home.
The inability of many young people to afford their own home
has become a major political issue in Britain.
Policymakers fear the situation could worsen as house prices
increase and the Bank of England warns that interest rates are
likely to go up in coming months.
Christopher Woolard, the FCA's director of competition, said
that Britain's housing market posed challenges and "everyone
seems to be in agreement that something not only needs to be
done, but that our response must incorporate lessons from the
past".
Woolard said more competition could make it easier for
people to buy a home in a country where 80 percent of the home
loans market is served by just six lenders.
"If competition is functioning effectively, it should lead
to lower prices, better consumer service and more innovation in
the form of products that better address consumer needs,"
Woolard said.
There was a need to ensure that regulation does not put an
unnecessary constraint on competition, he added.
The FCA has powers to change the way markets operate in a
bid to promote competition, now seen as a key tool to make
markets more efficient.
The watchdog has introduced tougher rules for lenders in
assessing a borrower's ability to pay, known as the mortgage
market review.
This reform has led to a dip in mortgage approvals compared
with the far bigger drops predicted by critics, Woolard said.
There was a need to "remain sensitive" to the impact of the
reforms over the long run, especially in how they are being
applied, he said. Tackling affordability will involve a
combination of factors and not just assessing regulation.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)