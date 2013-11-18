LONDON Nov 18 Fears that Britain's housing
stimulus schemes are inflating a price bubble look overblown
according research by property website Rightmove, which cited
evidence of strict lending criteria.
The government has introduced two schemes to help revive a
property market that crashed in 2008 but, as an economic
recovery takes hold, some worry the stimulus could overheat the
market and pose a new threat to Britain's financial stability.
Rightmove director Miles Shipside said efforts by the
Financial Conduct Authority were working after it introduced new
rules following a review of the mortgage market to stop a repeat
of the previous decade's housing bubble.
"Given the early evidence so far and with the effect of the
mortgage market review then certainly fears of a housing bubble
are being overplayed," Shipside said.
Visitors to their website since the second phase of Help to
Buy was launched in September had risen 30 percent compared to
the same period in 2012, indicating a possible release of
pent-up demand to move, Shipside said.
Last week, data from the Royal Institution of Chartered
Surveyors' showed house prices hit an 11-year high in October,
supported by the government schemes and a shortage of properties
on the market.
Mortgage lender Halifax said earlier in November average
house prices in the three months to October were 6.9 percent
higher than a year earlier compared to a 6.2 percent rise the
month before, the biggest annual increase since May 2010.
But, Shipside said mortgage lenders were applying tougher
standards to all applicants, and that anecdotal evidence showed
applications for the Help to Buy programmes were undergoing
rigorous checks to ensure they could afford their loans.
"The feedback from agents seems to be that you have to be
squeaky-clean," he said. That meant having a good credit history
and in some cases putting down a larger deposit than the minimum
5 percent required by the schemes.
Shipside said that Help to Buy was unlikely to add to rising
prices in sought-after London because most Help to Buy
candidates would struggle to afford property there. But he said
it could eventually put upward pressure on surrounding areas
unless supply of new homes was increased.
A survey of 40,000 potential buyers on Rightmove.co.uk,
Britain's most visited property website, also showed
three-quarters were unaware of the full benefits of the schemes.
Last week Prime Minister David Cameron said 2,000 homebuyers
had obtained mortgages through Help to Buy schemes since the
second phase, which provides a partial government guarantee, was
launched. The first phase consists of equity loans and is
limited in scope to new-build properties.
The Rightmove data showed a 2.4 percent dip in the average
asking price for properties across the country in November
compared to October. Although the series is not seasonally
adjusted and typically dips before Christmas, this year's 2.4
percent fall is less than the average 3 percent seen in the
previous three years.