LONDON, Feb 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Squatters who
occupied a $15 million central London mansion left empty by its
foreign owner were forced to leave the property after bailiffs
enforced a court order on Wednesday.
A group calling themselves the Autonomous Nation of
Anarchist Libertarians had been living in the building in
Belgravia, one of the capital's most expensive neighbourhoods
since Jan 23.
The group said it aimed to highlight growing homelessness in
Britain at time when thousands of properties in London - many
foreign owned - remain unused and empty.
Government figures released last month showed more than
200,000 homes in England have been empty for more than six
months.
Tom Fox, a member of the activist group, said they left on
Wednesday morning when police and bailiffs arrived with a writ
of possession issued after a judge ruled that occupants had
trespassed.
The group said in a statement they had entered the empty
building through an open window and converted the former school
into a shelter for more than 25 people.
Fox said the group had already found a new building to move
to in nearby Grosvenor Gardens where they plan to continue to
offer shelter for the homeless and activity programs.
The 23-year-old said organised volunteer programmers could
transform vacant homes into temporary shelter.
"The ideal scenario would be that it would become
legislation that if you owned a building that had stayed vacant
for so long, you would open the doors to the homeless," said
Fox.
The property is a former Spanish school in a leafy London
square, named in December by Lloyds Bank research as London's
most expensive address.
The average home in Eaton Square costs nearly 17 million
pounds ($21.5 million), according to analysis of recorded land
registry prices.
The group hopes to continue to draw attention to the huge
number of empty buildings that are unused despite thousands of
Londoners being homeless, Fox said.
The number of people sleeping rough in England rose for the
sixth year in a row, according to the latest official figures
released Wednesday.
Latest official figures show an estimated 4,134 people slept
outside in 2016, up 16 percent on the previous year
The Guardian newspaper reported the judge had granted
"possession forthwith" of the Belgravia mansion to MCA Shipping
Ltd, a Gibraltar-based company representing Russian banking
billionaire Andrey Goncharenko.
($1 = 0.7893 pounds)
