LONDON, March 30 Britain's health and safety
executive (HSE) said on Friday it had received notification from
rig operator Total on Feb. 26 about pressure
fluctuation at its Elgin field, where a well has been leaking
since Sunday.
"Total were to monitor pressures and bleed them down as
required to keep pressures within tightly defined limits," a
spokesman for the agency said.
The HSE also checked that Total had a suitable plan to deal
with the problem.
The company was not required to report the incident under
the HSE's Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous
Occurrences Regulations, the spokesman added.
Total UK's managing director said on Friday the company
noticed irregular pressure on its plugged Elgin well on Feb. 25.