LONDON Feb 4 Former British energy secretary
Chris Huhne pleaded guilty on Monday to perverting the course of
justice over accusations he persuaded his then wife in 2003 to
take the blame for a speeding offence he had committed.
A senior member of the Liberal Democrats, the smaller party
in Britain's ruling coalition, Huhne resigned from his cabinet
post in February 2012 when he was charged. He remains a member
of parliament.
A week ago Huhne pleaded not guilty to the same offense.
His party leader, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, had told
reporters this month that he would like to see Huhne return to
the "top table" of British politics, were he cleared of the
charges.
