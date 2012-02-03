LONDON Feb 3 British Energy Secretary Chris Huhne said on Friday he was resigning after being told he would face criminal charges over allegations that his wife took the blame for a speeding offence that he had committed.

In a short statement to reporters he said the decision to charge him was "deeply regrettable" and insisted he was innocent.

He added: "To avoid any distraction to either my official duties or my trial defence I am standing down and resigning as energy and climate change secretary." (Stephen Addison)