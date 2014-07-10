(Recasts, adds appointments at EBS)
By Esha Vaish
July 10 ICAP, the world's largest
brokerage, said on Thursday that the co-heads of its flagship
electronic foreign exchange trading platform, EBS Market, had
left the firm amid a management shake-up at the broader
business.
Darryl Hooker, who has been head of strategic currency
initiatives at ICAP, is taking over from former co-heads John
Schoen and Nichola Hunter, the company said in an emailed
statement.
Sources earlier this month told Reuters that Hunter, who had
been co-head of the division along with Schoen since March 2013,
had left the company.
EBS Market is an electronic trading platform that matches
bank traders' orders to buy and sell currencies.
London-based ICAP also named Viral Tolat as global head of
product for EBS -- one of the two dominant global currency
trading platforms, along with Thomson Reuters.
ICAP said Tolat, the company's former chief technology
officer, would be responsible for the expansion, development and
maintenance of a fully integrated product suite.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported Schoen's
departure, cited sources as saying that EBS was in the process
of shuffling executives to focus on new ways to reach a broader
array of customers. (on.wsj.com/1rYG8wT)
Hooker will be based in London, while Tolat will work out of
New York, the company said, adding that both would report to Gil
Mandelzis, the head of EBS.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Leslie Adler)