LONDON, June 10 British supermarket Iceland
posted a 26 percent fall in profit after an "exceptionally
challenging" year for the UK food industry, and said investments
in products, new stores and marketing would help it compete in
the months ahead.
The budget focused frozen food company, which operates over
850 UK stores, said on Wednesday adjusted core earnings for the
year to March 27 fell to 150.2 million pounds ($232 million),
reflecting the cost of investments and pressure on sales.
Sales at stores open over a year fell 4.4 percent in the
period, hurt by deflation and an industry price war, although
total group revenue was only down 0.5 percent year-on-year
thanks to contributions from new store openings.
Iceland's larger rivals Tesco, Asda,
Sainsbury's and Morrisons are all cutting
prices to win back shoppers from discount chains Aldi and Lidl -
a trend that has increased pressure on Iceland, Britain's tenth
biggest supermarket.
The privately-owned firm said moves such as the launch of a
large warehouse store format, new products and increased
marketing had led to better sales and profits in its final
quarter and would all help strengthen its position in the year
ahead.
The group plans to open up to 20 new stores in 2015/16.
($1 = 0.6489 pounds)
