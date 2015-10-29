LONDON Oct 29 Iceland's volcanoes could heat
British homes within 10 years via the world's longest subsea
power cable under plans to be announced by Prime Minister David
Cameron on Thursday.
Cameron and Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David
Gunnlaugsson are expected to agree on setting up a UK-Iceland
Task Force to assess the possible installation of the
interconnector and the start of energy trading between the two
countries, a note from Cameron's office said.
At around 1,200 kilometres (746 miles), it would the longest
subsea power interconnector and take seven to 10 years to build,
it said.
"It would provide a sustainable, long-term renewable energy
supply and increase the UK's energy security," the note said.
The two countries first raised the idea in 2012 but scant
progress has been made since.
The new task force is expected to report its findings within
six months.
Britain is keen to increase its electricity import capacity
due to a looming supply crunch in its domestic power generation.
Around 95 percent of Iceland's electricity comes from
renewable sources such as hydro-electric plants and geothermal
power from volcanoes.
