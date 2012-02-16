LONDON Feb 16 The management of Iceland Foods led by founder Malcolm Walker is in exclusive talks to buy the 77 percent stake of the British grocer it does not already own, Walker said on Thursday.

Walker said his bid for the stake, which is being sold by failed Icelandic banks Landsbanki and Glitnir, valued the whole business at around 1.55 billion pounds.

"We've moved into exclusive talks," Walker said. He declined to give details on the financing of his bid, but said he was not working with rival private equity bidders Bain and BC Partner . He said a deal was likely to be reached in 2 to 3 weeks.