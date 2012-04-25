* Cameron hit by return to recession
* Murdoch grilled at media inquiry
* Failure in top government ranks, says lawmaker
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, April 25 Prime Minister David Cameron
endured the worst day of his premiership on Wednesday after
Britain slipped back into recession and he was forced to defend
a minister alleged to have colluded with Rupert Murdoch's media
empire.
News that Britain's $2.5 trillion economy fell into
recession in the first quarter crowned weeks of blunders over
tax changes that forced a member of his own party to dismiss him
as an "arrogant posh boy."
Facing at least partial failure on his declared priority of
nursing Britain back to economic health, Cameron's links with
the world's most powerful media tycoon were placed under renewed
scrutiny after disclosures that a minister colluded with News
Corp over a planned $12 billion takeover.
Such was the drama of a tumultuous day in which Cameron's
roaring answers at parliamentary questions on the economy and on
Murdoch were drowned out by jeering, that some spoke of a tidal
wave engulfing the government.
"It's more like a tsunami. I don't think it's a perfect
storm, its a bloody tsunami with no tsunami warning," lawmaker
Mike Hancock, a member of the Liberal Democrats, the partner of
the Conservatives in the coalition, told Reuters.
"We've got here because ... there is a failure of anyone in
the senior echelons in government to have any real political
nous at all. Their advisers are obviously lacking in it as
well."
Hancock said the fallout could undermine the coalition's
prospects at local elections on May 3, an important gauge of the
mood of the country and how it might vote in the next
parliamentary election in 2015.
For Cameron, there could hardly be worse timing for
Wednesday's economic data which showed Britain's gross domestic
product fell 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2012 on top of
a 0.3 percent decline at the end of 2011.
Most economists had expected Britain's economy to eke out
modest growth in early 2012, but these forecasts were upset by
the biggest fall in construction output in three years, coupled
with a slump in Britain's prized financial services sector and
the oil and gas industry.
THE ECONOMY STUPID
A contracting economy means Cameron and his finance
minister, George Osborne, will find it much harder to reduce the
budget deficit, the main pledge of the coalition government when
it came to power in May 2010.
If they are seen to have failed to reduce the deficit, which
peaked at over 11 percent of gross domestic product in
2009-2010, then they could face trouble in 2015.
"We expect the economy will continue to underperform, given
the headwinds from fiscal drag, high household debts, the EMU
crisis and poor credit availability," Citi economist Michael
Saunders said in a research note to clients.
Gilt prices rallied and sterling fell more than half a cent
against the dollar after the data.
The government's austerity plan rests on growth forecasts of
0.8 percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2013, though most
forecasts were based on the assumption of a modest rebound in
the first quarter of 2012.
That bodes badly for ministers telling voters that Britain
is a safe-haven island of economic prudence compared to the
profligate euro zone which is mired in a debt crisis.
"These are very, very disappointing figures," Cameron told
parliament. "There is no complacency at all in this government
in dealing with what is a very tough situation that frankly has
just got tougher."
Opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband, whose own weak
leadership has helped give Cameron's government an easy ride so
far, tried to play on Cameron's privileged background, calling
the prime minister an arrogant posh boy mired in sleaze.
Miliband, who has found some traction with voters for his
tough stance on the Murdoch scandal, teased Cameron with
evidence released at an inquiry into media ethics, showing one
of his ministers may have colluded with News Corp over its
planned $12 billion takeover of BSkyB.
MURDOCH
Culture secretary Jeremy Hunt, previously seen as a rising
star in the Conservative Party, has denied giving Murdoch
special access but his special adviser, Adam Smith, resigned on
Wednesday.
Grilled for hours by one of London's top lawyers, Murdoch
rejected accusations that he used his media empire to play
puppet master to a succession of British prime ministers.
But Conservative lawmakers told Reuters the inquiry had
angered the media, including Murdoch's influential Sun
newspaper, the country's biggest daily by circulation.
"To battle hardened pros like myself it isn't a huge
surprise that they've taken a more critical tone and of course
it is uncomfortable for the prime minister," said lawmaker David
Ruffley.
"It's not the greatest thing to wake up every morning to
criticism ranging from the economy to the prime minister's visit
to Burma and everything else in between."
Murdoch, 81, was asked about his relationship to politics
and British "toffs", a reference to his regular attacks on
Britain's gilded establishment, which the Australian-born tycoon
has lampooned as snobbish and inefficient.
Some politicians had expected the magnate - courted by prime
ministers and presidents for decades - to come out fighting,
having been on the back foot for almost a year over a newspaper
phone hacking scandal that has convulsed his empire.
But Murdoch appeared laconic, dismissing Cameron in just
three words. Asked if as reported he had initially found Cameron
to be lightweight, Murdoch replied: "No. Not then."