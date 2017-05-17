(Adds detail)
LONDON May 17 Furniture retailer IKEA Group
said it would create more than 1,300 new jobs in
Britain, a major investment in the UK as the country prepares to
exit the European Union amid signs that the market for home
improvement is showing resilience.
Ikea said it would open new stores in Sheffield in northern
England later this year and Exeter in the south west and
Greenwich in London in 2018.
The new jobs will increase the company's workforce in
Britain and Ireland by 12.5 percent to about 11,700, the company
said on Wednesday.
"As we continue to expand, we're delighted to bring
investment to new areas across the country and create new
opportunities for local communities," said Gillian Drakeford,
Country Retail Manager for IKEA UK and Ireland.
Ikea joins the likes of Google, Facebook
and Amazon in boosting its job numbers and investment
in Britain since last year's referendum decision to leave the
European Union.
There had been concern ahead of the vote that choosing to
leave the EU would hurt the UK economy and delay investment
decisions.
In November, IKEA said that it had grown in the UK for a
fifth consecutive year, and other home improvement firms have
released similarly resilient results.
Last month Travis Perkins and kitchen seller Howden
Joinery said that business had stabilised and customers
were withstanding price rises, even as signs of a customer
slowdown has hit other parts of the market.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Alistair Smout, editing by Louise
Heavens)