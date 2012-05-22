* IMF - BoE should inject more stimulus, maybe cut rates
* IMF - UK govt should mull tax cuts if growth stays weak
* OECD calls UK policy mix "appropriate"
* Osborne says IMF and OECD vindicate austerity plan
By Fiona Shaikh and Sven Egenter
LONDON, May 22 Britain's struggling economy
needs the Bank of England to pump in more money and possibly cut
record-low rates, while the government should back off its
austerity programme if things get worse, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The international lender said the government should step up
efforts now to get credit flowing, raise infrastructure spending
and, if the euro zone crisis escalates, consider temporary cuts
to sales and payroll taxes.
"Growth is too slow and unemployment, including youth
unemployment, is too high. Policies to bolster demand before low
growth becomes entrenched are needed," said IMF chief Christine
Lagarde.
She was speaking after the IMF delivered its latest economic
outlook for Britain, a country still struggling to recover from
a deep downturn caused by the 2007-2009 financial crisis. The
economy fell back into recession early this year, and the
escalating euro zone crisis risks making it worse.
"If the economy turns out to be significantly weaker than
forecast, fiscal easing should be considered," Lagarde added.
The IMF calls may give finance minister George Osbourne some
cover to relent on his tough austerity plan, if necessary.
The Conservative-led coalition government has staked its
political reputation on eliminating a budget deficit that was a
record 11 percent of economic output when it came to power, but
public support for the policy has crumbled as the economy has
fallen back into recession and Britons feel the pinch.
In a separate report, the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development called Britain's policy mix
appropriate, but pointed out risks including a weaker global
economy and higher oil prices.
Osborne said both reports showed the government was on the
right track. "Britain has got to deal with its debts and the
government's fiscal policy is the appropriate one and an
essential part of our road to recovery," he said.
CALL TO ACTION
The IMF said the onus for providing more stimulus lay first
with the Bank of England, which it urged to restart its
quantitative easing asset-buying programme and possibly to cut
interest rates from their record low 0.5 percent.
The Bank of England has bought 325 billion pounds ($514
billion) worth of government bonds with newly created money to
boost the faltering economy, but halted the money printing
presses this month on concerns over stubbornly high inflation.
Governor Mervyn King has, however, left the door open for
further easing when he presented the Bank's quarterly inflation
forecasts last week.
The Bank, which has also kept rates at a record low of 0.5
percent for over three years, may have room for additional
easing, after data on Tuesday showed UK inflation fell to 3
percent in April, its lowest level in more than two years.
"I think we're going to get more QE and I hope that they
will cut Bank Rate as well," said Michael Saunders, economist at
Citi.
Sterling fell as the IMF's proposals and the lower inflation
reading boosted views that the Bank will eventually opt for
another cash injection to boost the faltering economy.
The IMF also suggested the government rejig its austerity
programme to allow more infrastructure spending, and that the
central bank should buy more assets - possibly including private
sector debt, something the BoE has rejected until now.
The finance ministry is already looking into additional ways
to achieve this, and Treasury officials said they were looking
to announce new measures over the summer on infrastructure
investment and lending to business.
The Fund did not give fresh growth forecasts. In April the
IMF had forecast growth of 0.8 percent for 2012, the same as the
government's independent forecasting body, and 2.0 percent for
2013, following growth of just 0.7 percent in 2011.
It said the recovery should gain pace later this year but
much productive capacity will remain unused for a longer time,
increasing the danger that it will be permanently lost.
Moreover, threats to the already weak economy were large and
an escalation of the euro debt crisis could lead to a
self-reinforcing cycle of lower confidence and exports, higher
bank funding costs, tighter credit and falling asset prices.