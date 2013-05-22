LONDON May 22 The International Monetary Fund
called on Britain's government on Wednesday to do more to speed
up slow economic recovery, hinting that the country might be
able to afford to borrow more to fund investment.
The report is unlikely to spur finance minister George
Osborne to deviate from his flagship austerity programme, and
does not directly urge him to defer planned spending cuts.
The IMF expressed concern that a new government programme to
boost the housing sector might simply push up prices and called
for a "clear strategy" on returning state-controlled Royal Bank
of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group to private
ownership.
In an annual review of Britain's economic policies, the Fund
said Britain had shown "welcome flexibility" in its push to fix
one of the biggest budget deficits in the European Union and
noted "encouraging" signs that the economy was on the mend.
"The UK is, however, still a long way from a strong and
sustainable recovery. Per capita income remains 6 percent below
its pre-crisis peak, making this the weakest recovery in recent
history," it said.
It said "planned fiscal tightening will be a drag on growth"
and called for several measures to bring about a speedier
recovery that would help fix the deficit, urging Britain to take
advantage of low borrowing costs to fund more investment.
"Given the tepid recovery, policy should capitalize on
nascent signs of recovery to bolster growth, notably by pursuing
measures that address supply-side constraints and also provide
near-term support for the economy," the IMF said in a statement.
"In the current context in which labor is under-utilized and
funding costs are cheap, the net returns from such measures are
likely to be particularly favorable."
Osborne has long said that making a conscious choice to
borrow more than planned - rather than just reacting to a weaker
economic environment - would damage Britain's credibility with
the financial markets that fund Britain's debt.
On Tuesday, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron
said the government was on track to return the economy to
health, and Osborne has previously said he would not take on
board IMF recommendations that he disagreed with.