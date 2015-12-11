* IMF highlights EU referendum uncertainty
* Overall assessment of UK economy is positive
* Household debt, house prices among vulnerabilities
* Bank of England should hold off on rate hikes
By William Schomberg and David Milliken
LONDON, Dec 11 Uncertainty about the outcome of
Britain's referendum on leaving the European Union could hurt
its economy, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday,
though it also praised the way the country has bounced back from
the global financial crisis.
In a contrast to tension in recent years between Fund staff
and finance minister George Osborne over his austerity push, IMF
chief Christine Lagarde was effusive as she stood alongside him
at the launch of an IMF report on Britain's economy.
"We are saluting a very strong performance by the UK economy
which is due clearly to the commitments to consistent policies
which have managed to restore confidence in the British
economy," she told reporters.
Osborne said the praise from the IMF would help his plan to
turn Britain's still large budget deficit into a surplus by
2020, something many economists say is not necessary.
"This is the strongest IMF assessment of the British economy
in the five years that I have been in this job," he said.
Britain grew faster than any other rich nation last year and
is close to the top of the pack again in 2015, helping Osborne
and Prime Minister David Cameron lead their Conservatives to a
decisive election win in May.
But Cameron's promise to hold a referendum on membership of
the EU has raised questions about Britain's relationship with
its main trading and investment partners in Europe. It could
also lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom if Scotland then
pushes to leave the UK in order to stay in the EU.
The IMF listed the EU vote among the vulnerabilities for
Britain which also included a "strikingly large" current account
deficit and high levels of household debt and house prices which
could be a problem when interest rates finally start to rise.
EUROPE UNCERTAINTIES
Lagarde said it was unclear what relationship Britain would
have with Europe if it were outside the EU. The Fund will assess
the issue in its 2016 report on Britain, which is due next May.
"How quickly will there be trade agreements? How promptly
will the partners want to reestablish or reset the framework
within which its financial and trade relationships are put in
place?" she said in response to questions from reporters.
"We will spend a lot of our collective brain power so that
for the next Article IV (report) we can have a solid assessment.
Because by then we will know better what the alternatives are in
that new framework, if there was such a thing," she said.
Lagarde, a former French finance minister, said she
personally hoped Britain would stay in the EU but stressed she
was not speaking for the Fund.
Opinion polls show Britons fairly evenly divided on whether
to remain in the 28-member bloc.
The IMF report, while backing Osborne's plans to run a
budget surplus by 2019/20, urged him to give the economy more
help if growth slows.
The Fund also raised the possibility that Osborne's plan to
make deep spending cuts might prove unachievable and he should
consider raising taxes if so.
The Fund predicted steady growth would continue over the
next few years and that inflation should gradually return to the
Bank of England's 2 percent target.
For now, the BoE should keep rates at their record low of
0.5 percent until inflationary pressures become clearer, the
report said. The risk of inflation overshooting the BoE's 2
percent target was less worrying than an undershoot, it added.
Regulators led by the BoE should continue to be "prudent and
intrusive" when it comes to overseeing the banking industry and
the BoE should be given new powers to regulate small landlords
who account for a third of gross mortgage lending.
