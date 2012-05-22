LONDON May 21 British finance minister George Osborne and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde gave a news conference on Tuesday, following the publication of the IMF's Article IV report on the British economy.

Following are highlights from the news conference.

OSBORNE

"Unemployment has also fallen this month, but it remains too high, and we need to do even more to help."

"It's clear we're now reaching a critical point for the eurozone. Eurozone countries need to stand behind their currency or face up to the prospect of a Greek exit with all the risks that that would involve."

"The British government is doing contingency planning for all potential outcomes. It's our responsibility to ensure that while we work for the best, we prepare for something worse."

LAGARDE

"Growth is too slow and unemployment, including youth unemployment, is too high. Policies to bolster to demand before low growth becomes entrenched are needed."

"The UK authorities' policy approach has reinforced credibility at a time of intensified global uncertainty."

"I am also encouraged by the outcome of the G8 leaders summit last week and the leaders' resolve to promote growth ... while supporting sound and sustainable fiscal consolidation policies."

"The quality of fiscal adjustment can be improved to provide support for growth, and this includes budget neutral shifts towards more infrastructure spendings and measures to shield the poor."

"If the economy turns out to be significantly weaker than forecast, fiscal easing should be considered."

ON EUROPEAN WORK ON FIREWALL

"This is clearly work in progress and it is good."

ON EURO ZONE FISCAL LIABILITY SHARING

"More needs to be done, particularly by way of fiscal liability sharing and we are looking for ways to do that. More needs to be in relation to supporting growth, particularly by way of structural reforms."