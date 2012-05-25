LONDON May 25 Perceived differences between
France and Germany over how to solve Europe's debt crisis are
"largely overstated", International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Friday.
Asked whether there was no need to panic about a rift
between Paris and Berlin, Frenchwoman Lagarde told Britain's
Guardian newspaper: "I should think so ... I think it's largely
overstated."
Speculation has mounted over differences between French
President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
since the French leader swept to power in an election earlier
this month.