By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Nov 3 Britain has scrapped a plan to
force people from certain African and Asian countries to pay a
cash bond in return for a visitor's visa after it caused an
outcry at home and abroad and exposed a rift in the governing
coalition.
In a move that political rivals said showed Prime Minister
David Cameron's flagship immigration policy was in disarray, a
government spokesman said a pilot scheme which had been due to
start this month had been cancelled.
"We have decided not to proceed," the spokesman said on
Sunday, declining to explain why.
Under the plan, visitors from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh,
Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Ghana seeking a six-month British visa
would have been obliged to pay a refundable 3,000-pound ($4,800)
cash bond to deter them from overstaying.
The government chose those countries because they were "high
risk" sources of illegal immigration, it said.
Polls show that immigration is one of the most important
issues for voters in Britain, where Cameron's Conservative party
faces the threat of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) siphoning
off support ahead of a parliamentary election in 2015.
Concerns have been fuelled recently by warnings in the
right-leaning media about "hordes" of Romanians and Bulgarians
moving to Britain next year, when European Union freedom of
movement restrictions lapse at a time when Britons face rising
competition for jobs.
UKIP, which campaigns for Britain to leave the EU and for a
halt to "open door" immigration, made sweeping gains in local
elections in May, winning almost one in four votes, mostly at
the expense of the Conservatives.
Most opinion polls regularly give it a support base of
around 10 percent of the electorate.
The U-turn on the visa bonds underlines deep policy rifts in
the alliance between the Conservatives and their junior partner,
the centre-left Liberal Democrats.
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg initially said the bond
plan was an idea worth exploring, but changed his mind after
some in his party called it discriminatory.
Two weeks ago, the government said it was abandoning an idea
for a nationwide advertising campaign urging illegal immigrants
to "go home or face arrest". A pilot scheme in London had
sparked accusations of racism from some politicians.
POLICY TENSIONS
The government's decision to drop the plan also reflects
tension between two of its core policies - immigration reform
and expansion of trade and investment.
Cameron has pleased many voters by saying he has cut net
annual immigration - the numerical difference between people
coming in and out of the country - by a third since he came to
power in 2010. He says he wants to get it down to the "tens of
thousands" from the hundreds of thousands.
Yet he says he also wants Britain to dramatically expand
trade and investment with countries such as India to help it
compete in what he calls "the global race", which initiatives
like the visa bond plan put at risk.
The scheme sparked public fury in India and talk of
retaliatory measures.
Britain's opposition Labour party, which is ahead of the
Conservatives in opinion polls, said Cameron was presiding over
an immigration policy "in chaos".
"It seems David Cameron's government can't get anything
right when it comes to dealing with illegal immigration," David
Hanson, Labour's spokesman on the issue, said in a statement.
"Investors in India are now put off from investing in the UK
whilst the Home Office (interior ministry) fail repeatedly to do
anything about their failure at our borders to stop and return
illegal immigrants."
The government maintains its push to curb immigration is
still on track.
Planned changes to immigration laws would increase fines for
employers who hire illegal immigrants, compel landlords to check
their tenants' immigration status and make it difficult for
illegal immigrants to open bank accounts or get driving
licences.
