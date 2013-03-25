* Immigration is hot topic ahead of 2015 elections
* Policies would apply to all EU citizens moving to UK
* Restrictions on Romanians, Bulgarians end next year
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, March 25 Prime Minister David Cameron
will unveil a sweeping immigration crackdown on Monday aimed at
discouraging migrants from Romania and Bulgaria from moving to
Britain when EU restrictions on their right to travel and work
there expire next year.
Under his plans, access to Britain's National Health Service
will be curbed, new migrants will have to wait up to five years
for social housing, fines for employers who hire illegal workers
will be doubled, and landlords who let to illegal immigrants
could face fines too.
The lifting of European Union freedom of movement
restrictions on Romanians and Bulgarians has triggered warnings
in the right-leaning press of "hordes" of welfare-hungry
migrants descending on Britain at a time when the economy is
stagnant and public resources are being squeezed.
Cameron's initiative reflects a change in the political
mainstream after years of politicians shying away from the
issue. All three main parties now talk tough on immigration
after polls showed it had become one of voters' main worries
ahead of a 2015 election and a once derided anti-immigration
party surged in the polls.
In a speech that may stir controversy in Romania and
Bulgaria, Cameron will say he wants to stop Britain's welfare
system being "a soft touch" for migrants, saying that access to
core public services is something newcomers should earn rather
than automatically receive.
"Net migration needs to come down radically from hundreds of
thousands a year to just tens of thousands," he will say,
outlining measures that will apply to other EU nationals too.
The UK Independence Party or UKIP, has thrived in the polls
after campaigning against "open-door" immigration, humiliating
Cameron's ruling Conservative party in a vote for a
parliamentary seat three weeks ago.
Cameron is expected to say: "While I have always believed in
the benefits of immigration I have also always believed that
immigration has to be properly controlled.
"As I have long argued, under the last government this
simply wasn't the case. Immigration was far too high and badly
out of control."
"SOMETHING FOR NOTHING CULTURE"
He will announce new measures to make it more difficult for
nationals from the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes
Romania and Bulgaria, to claim welfare benefits after six
months. They will take effect in early 2014.
He will also promise to close a loophole that allows some
people who have no right to work in Britain to claim benefits
and subject newcomers to a much harder test to see if they are
eligible for income-related benefits.
"Ending the something for nothing culture needs to apply to
immigration as well as welfare. We're going to give migrants
from the EEA a very clear message. Just like British citizens,
there is no absolute right to unemployment benefit," he will
say.
Under the plans, newcomers would also have to wait for up to
five years before they could join a waiting list for social
housing, and face "stricter charging" to use the health service
or be obliged to have private health insurance.
"We should be clear that what we have is a free National
Health Service, not a free International Health Service,"
Cameron will say.
His initiative has already been criticised by David Walker,
the Bishop of Dudley, who told The Observer newspaper that
politicians were exaggerating the immigration problem and
considering "disproportionate" measures.
Last Friday, Nick Clegg, the deputy prime minister and
leader of the Liberal Democrat party, the junior member of
Cameron's coalition, said Britain was considering obliging
visitors from "high-risk" countries to hand over a returnable
cash bond to deter them from overstaying their visas.
He also abandoned a promise to amnesty illegal immigrants
after ten years.
Nigel Farage, the leader of UKIP, said on Saturday that the
unexpected success of his own party had shifted the debate on
immigration.
"If UKIP had not taken on this immigration debate, the
others would not be talking about it at all," he told his party
conference.
